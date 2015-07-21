Mancini plays down Murillo injury concerns
An injury sustained by Jeison Murillo in Tuesday's friendly defeat against Bayern Munich is not thought to be serious.
Roberto Mancini is optimistic that new signing Jeison Murillo was not seriously injured during Inter's pre-season friendly defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
The Colombia international impressed at the Shanghai Stadium before his debut was cut short before half-time, with Bayern going on to win 1-0 courtesy of a Mario Gotze goal 10 minutes from time.
Inter coach Mancini was encouraged by Murillo's display and does not expect the former Granada man - who played in a mask after undergoing surgery on a broken nose - to be facing a spell on the sidelines
"Murillo made a good impression: he's got a strong character to go with his physique. It's a shame he picked up that knock but I don't think it's anything serious." he told reporters.
Mancini also praised Mateo Kovacic and big-money signing Geoffrey Kondobgia following Inter's first game of their tour.
"Kovacic played very well in that position and it wasn't at all easy because we were up against a full-strength Bayern side." said Mancini.
"Kondobgia did well too. He's only been training with us for 10 days and I think he'll need a bit more time to find his best form but I'm happy with his performance all the same.
"Bayern are a great team who play superb football. They're awash with talented players and have an excellent coach.
"Of course we're not on a par with them at the moment but we need to improve – both our football and our results."
Inter travel to Shenzhen to face city rivals Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.