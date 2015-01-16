Mancini refuses to rule out M'Vila, Osvaldo exits

Inter coach Roberto Mancini refused to rule out the possibility of Yann M'Vila and Pablo Daniel Osvaldo departing San Siro during in January.

Both players joined the Serie A club on initial loan deals from Rubin Kazan and Southampton respectively during the last transfer window.

However, the duo have struggled for regular first-team football since Mancini returned to Inter in November, while Osvaldo was reportedly involved in a bust-up with strike partner Mauro Icardi.

And Mancini confirmed there is a possibility that M'Vila and Osvaldo could depart the club this month.

"M'Vila needs to play," he said. "In the past few days he's been training separately. We'll know his intentions in the coming days.

"Osvaldo is training with a personal trainer, we'll know more in the coming days."

Osvaldo has been linked with a return to Serie A champions Juventus, who he represented on loan in the second half of the 2013-14 season.

Mancini added: "I haven't spoken to him about it. I hope we will find the best solution for him."

Inter travel to Empoli on Saturday aiming for back-to-back league wins, but Mancini warned of the threat posed by Maurizio Sarri's side.

"Empoli are a great team with a top manager," he added. "They're having a good season and it's never easy to go to Empoli and win.

"We'll have to be on our toes because they know exactly what they're doing there. We need to be completely focused on Empoli."