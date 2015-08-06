Mandanda's future still uncertain

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda insists he is committed to the Ligue 1 club but admits his future is still unclear.

Mandanda, 30, was heavily linked to Tottenham, as well as Crystal Palace, in the off-season.

Despite entering the final year of his contract, Mandanda admitted there had been no discussions for a renewal.

"There is nothing certain or definitive. You know as well that anything can happen," he said.

"I have prepared with the team. I am totally at Marseille. We have an important match on the first day of the season.

"I am totally focused. I have never had to over-think my future, nothing else."

Despite the speculation, Mandanda is set to face Caen in Marseille's Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

Caen came from behind to beat Marseille 3-2 in the league in February, but Mandanda said that result mattered little.

"There is no feeling of revenge," he said.

"It's a different season. It was a difficult game. We were 2-0 up, we lost 2-3.

"It's going to be a difficult game. We don't know how their squad are exactly. We haven't watched them yet.

"But I expect a tough game, against a well-organised team, who will try to play a counter-attacking style like last year.

"So yes, we will have to stay vigilant. We play attacking football and we press high up the pitch. We need to be aware of their counter-attack - that can be dangerous."