Mandragora working towards year-end return

Juventus midfielder Rolando Mandragora is hoping to be fit for selection before the end of the year after undergoing successful surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

The 19-year-old midfielder has yet to feature for the Bianconeri following his move from Genoa in January, and the club sent him for surgery on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot after it was judged not to be healing properly.

The club paid €6 million to bring Mandragora to Juventus Stadium, but allowed him to complete a loan spell with Pescara in Serie B that had begun in July 2015 while he was still a Genoa player.

The talented youngster is highly rated by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, and club doctor Claudio Riga was present as he was operated on successfully by a specialist in Porto.

Mandragora has begun his rehabilitation with a view to achieving match fitness within three to four months.