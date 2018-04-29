Mandzukic a doubt for Serie A run-in after Vecino's horror tackle

Juventus have confirmed Mario Mandzukic could miss the Serie A run-in after the Croatia international suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's Derby d'Italia win over Inter.

Mandzukic was caught by a horror tackle from Matias Vecino, who was dismissed following a VAR review.

The stricken forward initially playing on before being substituted midway through the second half.

Juventus said in a brief medical update that Mandzukic, who required 10 stitches in the wound, is a strong doubt to face Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.

No timescale has been set for the striker's recovery, with leaders Juventus having three league games remaining as they seek to hold off the challenge of Napoli.

Juventus also face AC Milan in the final of the Coppa Italia on May 9 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, while Croatia get their World Cup campaign under way against Nigeria on June 16.