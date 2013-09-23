Mandzukic: Bayern are getting stronger

Pep Guardiola's men put in arguably their most complete performance of the season on Saturday as they romped to a 4-0 victory away to Schalke.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Mandzukic put Bayern two goals ahead in as many minutes in the first half, before Franck Ribery and Claudio Pizarro completed the scoring after the break.

That followed an impressive 3-0 win over CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, and Mandzukic believes that there is more to come.

"If we play like against Moscow or on Saturday, then it is no surprise to me (the 4-0 score)," he told the club's official website.

"We are getting better. We attacked a lot in the middle and played quickly. We were calm on the ball. I think it pleased the coach and if we continue like this, we will be leaders sooner or later."

The Croatia international has scored in each of his last three outings in all competitions, but the 27-year-old fired a warning that he has yet to perform to his top standards.

He added: "I have had good preparation. My goal is to be even better than last year. Currently I'm back in a good mood, but the rhythm here is not my top form."

Saturday's victory leaves Bayern second in the Bundesliga table, level on points with leaders Borussia Dortmund.