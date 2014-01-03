Mandzukic eager to see out Bayern contract

The Croatia international has been linked with a move to Juventus, with Lewandowski looking increasingly likely to join the European champions at the end of the season.

But the striker's representative has moved to cool talks of an Allianz Arena exit, insisting he intends to see out the remainder of his contract.

"Mandzukic is focusing on Bayern Munich and after the end of this season, he still has two years on his contract and he is happy in Munich," Ivan Cvjetkovic told Tuttosport.

"(Bayern coach Pep) Guardiola rates Mandzukic a lot and he's shown that over the first half of the season.

"Mandzukic wants to defend the Champions League title."

Mandzukic is currently one goal behind Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski.