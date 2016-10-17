Mandzukic out of Juventus' trip to Lyon

Juventus will be without Mario Mandzukic for their Champions League Group H match against Lyon after the Croatia striker suffered an adductor strain.

The full extent of Mandzukic's injury is not known at this stage and Juventus' medical staff will assess the 30-year-old ahead of Saturday's trip to Milan.

"Mario Mandzukic … picked up a muscular strain in his right adductor region, the extent of which will be evaluated in the coming days," read a statement on the Juventus website announcing the 20-man travelling party to Stade des Lumieres.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri will also be without Giorgio Chiellini for Tuesday's match due to the experienced defender sustaining a thigh problem.

Our travelling party for is confirmed! October 17, 2016

The Serie A champions lie top of Group H, above Sevilla on goal difference, having thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 last time out.