Mane feels no price-tag pressure

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane insists he is unfazed about the transfer fee which led to his move to the club from Southampton.

Mane made a £34million move to Anfield in June and has impressed for Jurgen Klopp's men to start the season.

The Senegal international scored a brilliant goal in his side's win over Arsenal – their only victory from their opening three Premier League games.

The 24-year-old is expected to deliver given his price tag, but Mane said it was of no concern to him.

"It's normal in football. People will talk about it [the fee] but I don't feel the pressure," Mane said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"I have always believed in my quality and I know what I can do for my team.

"I just try to work in training every day and give my best for the club and for the fans.

"I was very happy to score my first goal in my first game for Liverpool. Most importantly we won the game.

"I want to thank everyone for all the support I've had from the fans and from the club."

Mane and Liverpool face champions Leicester City at Anfield on September 10.