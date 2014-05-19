Mangala in no rush to make decision on future

Mangala has attracted the interest of Manchester City, with the Premier League champions coming close to signing the in-demand Porto centreback during the January transfer window.

Manuel Pellegrini's men remain keen to sign the 23-year-old, who is also on the radar of some of Europe's elite, including Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea, and cashed-up Ligue 1 clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

But Mangala does not want to discuss his future before the World Cup having been named in Didier Deschamps' France squad.

"My aim is the World Cup. After that, we'll see what happens," Mangala told BeIN Sports.

"I've told my agent that I don't want to know anything about the market before the end of the World Cup.

"Every player wants to develop at a big club. I have the opportunity to be at Porto, one of the big clubs in Europe.

"What interests me is a team that allows me to win titles. Paris St Germain is growing and I wish them a lot of success.

"Porto talked with Manchester City, but the clubs couldn't agree. We'll see what happens in the summer."

France will come up against Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras in Group E at the showpiece event in South America.