Mannone eyes loan move in January

Mannone, 22, made eight appearances for the Gunners last season but has yet to feature this term, despite both Almunia and Fabianski looking suspect on occasions this term.

And after nailing down a regular spot between the sticks for the Italian Under-21's, the young keeper is desperate for his career to kick on and insists leaving Emirates Stadium could be a option in January.

"I am happy in London," he said in Gazzetta dello Sport. "I love the Premier League.

"Last year I played nine games and with me, Arsenal never lost. They brought Almunia back and then Fabianski started in the game at Chelsea.

"I get annoyed when I don't play, it's not as if the other two do that well. But if I've signed a contract extension until 2014 it is because they must value me."

The former Atalanta youngster admits he would consider going out on loan, should Wenger continue to ignore his pleas for first-team football this season, and a that a return to Italy with AC Milan would be his preferred destination.

"If I don't get regular playing time at Arsenal, I would consider a six-month loan deal just to play.

"But I am always watching Serie A on television and dream of Milan.

"I never lose sight of Milan, they have been my dream since I was a child."

By James Martini