As many assists as Beckham – The Opta stats ahead of Milner's 500th Premier League game

James Milner is set to make a milestone 500th Premier League appearance when Liverpool visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

The versatile midfielder, 32, will become just the 13th player – and second youngest – to reach 500 games in the Premier League.

Milner has continued his consistent displays for Jurgen Klopp's title challengers this season.

We take a look at some of the Opta data behind the former Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder's career in England.

December 5, 2018

11 - Milner will become just the 11th outfield player to make 500 Premier League appearances.

32 - Only Gareth Barry (32 years, 219 days) was younger than Milner (32 years, 338 days on Saturday) when he reached the milestone.

2015 - Milner will be the first player to reach the mark since Liverpool great Steven Gerrard did so in April 2015.

15 - Milner's 15 league goals (in 110 games) for Liverpool are the most he has scored for any club. He scored 13 for City and 12 for Villa.

4 - He joins Barry, Rory Delap and Gary Speed as the only players to have played 100 or more games for three different clubs in the Premier League.

16 - Milner is the second-youngest scorer in Premier League history, netting at 16 years, 357 days old for Leeds against Sunderland in 2002. James Vaughan (16 years, 271 days) was younger when he struck for Everton against Crystal Palace in 2005.

80 - He has 80 Premier League assists – the same tally as David Beckham. Only six players have more.

50 - Milner netted in Liverpool's win over Burnley on Wednesday and is now undefeated in a record 50 Premier League games in which he has scored.

GOAL!! Brilliant Milner finish who fires the ball into the bottom corner! Let's get another lads![1-1]December 5, 2018

125 - Of his 499 league games, 125 have been as a substitute. Only four players have made more appearances off the bench.