Marcelo Bielsa not putting Leeds’ style over results – Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Burnley boss Sean Dyche dismissed suggestions Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa is putting style over substance.

Leeds have adopted a fevered, high-pressing methodology under Bielsa, who has earned praise and a little criticism for his brand of football which has seen his side involved in plenty of high-scoring matches this season.

The contrasts have been there for all to see in their two most recent outings: while Leeds trounced Newcastle 5-2 a week ago, the Yorkshire club were opened up time and again in a 6-2 hammering at Manchester United last weekend.

Bielsa’s attack-minded approach is in stark contrast to the more pragmatic Dyche, who takes his Burnley side to Elland Road this Sunday confident his opposite number’s priorities remain on getting the best out of Leeds.

“I’m sure the manager is well aware that it has to be about results,” Dyche said. “I think he sees his way of doing things being the most effective way of getting results. Most managers do think like that.

“Some managers I speak to and have spoken to look at it differently in that the way their teams play is nearly as important as getting results – I’ve always found that a peculiar one, because we’re in a results business.

“I’m pretty sure Bielsa is not just thinking about their style, he’ll be well versed in the game knowing whatever style it is, you have to find results.

“So far, they’ve had some good ones, some indifferent ones and a few tough ones.”

Wingers Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady are doubts for the trip across the M62 this weekend after being withdrawn in Monday’s win over Wolves with groin and hamstring complaints respectively.

Victory over Nuno Espirito Santo’s side extended Burnley’s unbeaten Premier League run to four matches, having collected eight points in that time and conceded only two goals.

The Burnley defence will attempt to snuff out the threat posed by Leeds’ attacking line led by Patrick Bamford, who played six matches for the Clarets while on loan from Chelsea between September 2016 and December 2017.

Bamford suggested after leaving Turf Moor that he had clashed with Dyche, who had nothing but praise for the striker.

“He didn’t quite get up and running here but he has done at Leeds,” Dyche said. “He’s started the season very, very well.

“There’s always talent and he’s now bringing that to the fore with his performances so far this season.

“I know he’s scored a number of goals for them but it’s not just about one player, they’ve got a lot of other players who will try to be effective as well.”

With the visit to Leeds not taking place on Boxing Day, Burnley’s players and staff will have Christmas Day off.

“I think it’s my first Christmas Day off in 12 years,” Dyche added. “With the extra day before the game it seems the right thing to do.”