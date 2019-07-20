Marcelo says Neymar is better than Eden Hazard and would be welcome at Real Madrid

The Brazil international wants to leave PSG this summer and has been linked with both El Clasico giants.

Real have already splashed out large amounts in the market to bring in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao, and a deal for Neymar would require a substantial outlay.

However, Marcelo is eager to see his Brazil team-mate join him at the Bernabeu and even insisted that he would be an upgrade on their marquee signing from Chelsea.

"Neymar's an unpredictable player," the left-back told Marca.

"When a defender has anticipated something, he's already thought of something else and he's impossible to defend.

"Having Neymar at Real Madrid would be a huge pleasure. Madrid have to do everything to sign the best players in the world and his past at Barcelona wouldn't be a problem."

He added: "Eden's a top player."

"A player of high quality and, like Neymar, he has the quality to be in the top five.

"He's impressive. You can't compare them, but Neymar is better for me."

