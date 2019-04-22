Marcelo responds to Real Madrid exit talk and Ronaldo reunion rumours

Marcelo insists he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer - despite being linked with a reunion with good friend Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Zinedine Zidane's arrival seems to have curtailed any plans the club or the player may have had to part ways, with the Frenchman reinstating the full-back into his starting XI.

The 30-year-old has three years left on his current contract at Real and has been linked with a switch to Serie A winners Juve.

"Everyone knows the happiness I have, and I show that every day training or playing, wearing this shirt," Marcelo told beIN Sports.

"There are so many things that are said from outside, I think. I don't think about that. Madrid is my home, and those who know me know the truth."

