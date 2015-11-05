Marcelo suffers thigh injury

Real Madrid look set to be without Marcelo in this weekend's La Liga match against Sevilla due to a thigh injury.

The Brazil left-back picked up the knock in his side's 1-0 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and was forced to leave the pitch after 33 minutes.

Marcelo underwent a series of tests on Thursday and Madrid have now confirmed the defender has sustained a muscular problem, but did not state how long he will be out of action.

"Following the tests carried out on Marcelo in the Sanitas la Moraleja University Hospital, the player has been diagnosed with a muscle contraction in his left thigh," a statement on the Real website said.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

The 27-year-old has been a key figure so far this season for a Madrid side that have been so solid under Rafael Benitez.