Marchisio undergoes further knee procedure

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has undergone a further knee procedure after complications arose following surgery last month.

The 30-year-old suffered a torn cruciate ligament in the 4-0 win over Palermo on April 17, ruling him out of Italy's Euro 2016 campaign and the first part of next season.

Juve confirmed on Sunday arthroscopic cleansing was carried out on Marchisio's knee in order to allow him to begin the first part of his recovery phase, but the club do not expect his comeback to be delayed.

"Having missed out on yesterday's [Saturday's] Scudetto ceremony as a precaution, Claudio Marchisio is continuing his rehabilitation regime at Juventus Center following knee surgery last month," a Juve statement read.

"Inflammation of the knee after the operation had delayed the first stage of the midfielder's specialised fitness programme and arthroscopic cleansing was also required.

"Upon gradual improvement of Marchisio's current state, Juventus' medical staff still expect the 30-year-old to make a return to training in the six-month period originally forecasted."