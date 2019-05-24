Tottenham contact Real Madrid about interest in forward – report
By Joe Brewin
Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in signing Marco Asensio this summer, but the early signs are not promising for the Argentine.
That’s according to AS, who claim that Spurs have contacted Real Madrid about their interest in the 23-year-old Spain international this summer.
The report also claims that Pochettino is a long-term admirer of Asensio and was rebuffed in his interest last summer too.
Once again, Madrid have made it clear that Asensio is not for sale – unless Tottenham want to cough up for the forward’s €700m release clause, that is.
Asensio has been a favourite of Zinedine Zidane ever since the Frenchman took charge at the Bernabeu in January 2016.
After a successful loan spell at Espanyol in 2015/16, Asensio was handed 38 appearances the following campaign – and scored in the 2017 Champions League Final against Juventus.
He featured frequently in 2018/19 amid a desperately poor campaign for Los Blancos, and only scored six goals, but Zidane has no intention of selling the youngster according to AS’s report.
Asensio has a contract that runs to 2023.
