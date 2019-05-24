Tottenham contact Real Madrid about interest in forward – report

That’s according to AS, who claim that Spurs have contacted Real Madrid about their interest in the 23-year-old Spain international this summer.

The report also claims that Pochettino is a long-term admirer of Asensio and was rebuffed in his interest last summer too.

Once again, Madrid have made it clear that Asensio is not for sale – unless Tottenham want to cough up for the forward’s €700m release clause, that is.

Asensio has been a favourite of Zinedine Zidane ever since the Frenchman took charge at the Bernabeu in January 2016.

After a successful loan spell at Espanyol in 2015/16, Asensio was handed 38 appearances the following campaign – and scored in the 2017 Champions League Final against Juventus.

He featured frequently in 2018/19 amid a desperately poor campaign for Los Blancos, and only scored six goals, but Zidane has no intention of selling the youngster according to AS’s report.

Asensio has a contract that runs to 2023.

