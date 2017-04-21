Marco van Basten has proved he's still got it (well, sort of)

Van Basten, who now works as a FIFA technical director, scored an overhead kick or two in his illustrious playing career – fine acrobatic goals against FC Den Bosch for Ajax and another for Milan against IFK Gothenburg are regularly dug out from the vault.

And now the Dutchman is out there to prove that, even with a Zurich-based office job, it doesn’t mean he can’t repeat his skills from the glory days.

He tweeted alongside the video: “You never forget how to ride a bicycle, neither do you forget how to make a bicycle kick. (Although there were times this went better.)"

Despite there being no goalkeeper, and a cushioned landing on sand, he’s not lost the technique. If FFT is still doing this at 52, we'd be satisfied.

You never forget how to ride a bicycle Neither you forget how make a bicycle kick (although there were times this went better ) pic.twitter.com/hUajzJWZN3

— Marco van Basten (@MarcoVanBasten) April 21, 2017

