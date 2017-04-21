Video: Barcelona's Jordi Mboula scores another fine solo goal in UEFA Youth League

Mboula scoreda fantastic goal in the Youth Leaguein February against Borussia Dortmund (below), and now he's been tearing defences apart once again.

With the exception of the first group game against Celtic, the 18-year-old forward has scored in every round of the tournament.

His latest came in the semi-final against Red Bull Salzburg on Friday, when he left three defenders flat-footed by effortlessly skipping around them – including a nutmeg – before wonderfully curling the ball into the top left corner.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, his goal wasn't enough as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Austrian outfit.

But the future certainly looks bright for Mboula, the Spain U19 international who has eight goals in his eight appearances in the competition this season.

