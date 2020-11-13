Margeman: I want to learn from Kekana, Jali, Maluleka

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Grant Margeman is hoping to learn from the experienced Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali and George Maluleka in the hope of repaying the club.

The 22-year-old recently joined Masandawana on a five-year contract after parting ways with Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs).

The under-23 international was part of the Urban Warriors fight to gain promotion back to the top flight but lost out on promotion on the last day of the 2019-20 season.

Margeman wants to fight for his place in the first team and help the club win silverware at the end of the season.

‘I want to get into the team, fight for my place, grow as a person in the team and get to know and learn from the guys,’ Margeman told his club’s official website.

‘It’s a new chapter in my life but still the same Grant and the same goal which is to win more trophies for the club.

‘The club has some great players with experience and I want to learn as much from them and give back to the club. There are guys like Hlompho (Kekana) AJ (Jali) George (Maluleka) just to name a few who have been in the game for years, and I want to win my first trophy as a professional footballer with the club.’