Maritzburg United announce return of Ernst Middendorp

Former Kaizer Chiefs boss Ernst Middendorp is back in South Africa after being named as the new head coach of Maritzburg United following the departure of Eric Tinkler.

Tinkler left the club earlier in the week following a string of 11 games across the back end of last season and beginning of this one where they failed to pick up a single win.

Then rumours began to swirl linking the German with a return to The Team of Choice after Middendorp announced his resignation from Ethiopian giants Saint Geroge Sports Club, despite only recently signing a three-year deal.

WELCOME HOME 🏡 Ernst Middendorp is back at the Team of Choice. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/dTMqsSQlkNNovember 26, 2020

Middendorp, who nearly guided Chiefs to the league title last season, will now be tasked with getting a club he knows very well, back on track.