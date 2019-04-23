Liverpool prepared to sell midfielder this summer – but only for this price

Liverpool have told Atletico Madrid that they must pay £34.7m to sign Marko Grujic this summer, report ESPN.

The Serbia international is currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, having failed to make a first-team appearance for his parent club since December 2017.

The 23-year-old doesn't appear to have a future at Anfield, but Liverpool aren't willing to let him go on the cheap either.

The Reds paid just £5.1m for Grujic’s services in 2016 and seem confident that they can generate a substantial profit on the midfielder despite him playing just 14 games for the club.

Atletico’s Rodri has emerged as a leading target for Manchester City this summer, and the Spanish side have reportedly earmarked Grujic as a replacement.

Diego Simeone may be put off by Liverpool’s asking price, however, although Grujic’s improved performances for Hertha may persuade Atleti's boss to meet the Reds' demands.

