Markovic's Anfield future still up in the air

Jurgen Klopp says Lazar Markovic still has time to prove himself worthy of a spot in Liverpool's squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Markovic, 22, spent last season on loan with Fenerbahce, but a hamstring injury curtailed his time at the Turkish club.

The Serbian - who arrived from Benfica for £20million in 2014 - was expected to be cleared out in the off-season, but Klopp insists no "final decision" has been made.

"Everyone knows that Lazar is a very quick player but he was not at 100 per cent [in pre-season training] and there was some doubt as to how it would be," said the German manager.

"Since then he became better and better and he is in much better shape.

"He's a good boy and works hard. At the end we will have to see how we will build our squad.

"We have time until August 31 or maybe something will happen earlier, or something will happen on the 31st or something will never happen.

"There is no final decision in this moment. We need all these players for the games and our training sessions and he is part of it."