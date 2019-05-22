German free transfer could be Arsenal's Petr Cech replacement

Arsenal have identified Dynamo Dresden stopper Markus Schubert as their ideal Petr Cech replacement, according to German reports.

BILD say that the Gunners hope to take advantage of Schubert being available on a free transfer.

Petr Cech will likely play his last game for Arsenal next week as they meet his former club Chelsea in the Europa League final.

But rumour has it that Cech will be taking up a directorial role at Chelsea when he retires this summer.

Schubert, 20, has reportedly just found a new agent based in the UK, and is helping find him a move to the Premier League.

The German, who managed nine clean sheets this season, would be joining as a reserve to his compatriot Bernd Leno.

