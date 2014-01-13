Marotta: Conte is Juve's Wenger or Ferguson

Conte has lifted back-to-back Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana titles since his arrival in 2011, and with the club eight points clear of Roma, they are on course for a third straight league championship.

Juve general manager Marotta credited the 44-year-old for kicking off a rebuilding process in Turin after the club were stripped of league titles and demoted following a match-fixing probe in 2006.

Conte has since gone on to assemble a fearsome Juventus squad - including the likes of Carlos Tevez, Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo.

And Marotta believes the former Juve midfielder will be in the dugout for many years, expecting him to replicate the likes of Ferguson and long-serving Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

"In the history of Juventus, it has always been the team to beat and in turn our opponents have had to give more than 100 per cent," he told Radio 1.

"I believe that Conte has understood this thanks to his experience as a player. He has been able to cope with any kind of opponent with the right capacity and character.

"Antonio has raced ahead, creating a great team immediately. This makes him one of the best in the world in his work.

"In the Italian scene perhaps he is a little cramped, but he is at Juventus and knows our desire for growth.

"I am optimistic about his future. I hope and believe that Conte can become for Juventus what Ferguson was for United, or Arsene Wenger is for Arsenal, and I am sure that he will be."

Marotta was also keen to stress Juventus were not a selling club and denied Claudio Marchisio and Paul Pogba would be leaving the club despite interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.