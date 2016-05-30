Marotta: Juventus optimistic on Dani Alves deal

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta says he is optimistic the club will sign Brazil full back Dani Alves.

The 33-year-old looks set to leave Barcelona after eight years at Camp Nou, during which time he has won the Champions League on three occasions.

And Serie A champions Juventus appear likely to be Alves' next destination, with a deal possibly completed before the Copa America kicks off this weekend.

Speaking with regards to his side's transfer plans, Marotta revealed their progress in negotiations for the former Sevilla man.

"I can confirm that negotiations with Dani Alves are on the right track - we are satisfied," the 59-year-old told Sky Sports.

"We are very optimistic."

And Marotta also commented on potential moves for Alves' Barca teammate Javier Mascherano and Valencia's Andre Gomes.

"We are addressing the issue of Mascherano," he added.

"But this negotiation, and for Andre Gomes, will become more complicated."