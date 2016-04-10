Marquinhos makes pitch to start against Man City

Marquinhos insists he is ready to take on Manchester City if selected by head coach Laurent Blanc after playing in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 victory at Guingamp on Saturday.

Blanc made nine changes to the PSG team ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, but the champions were still able to record a 2-0 victory courtesy of Lucas Moura's double.

Marquinhos, 21, was controversially an unused substitute for the 2-2 first-leg draw in Paris as Serge Aurier returned from his club suspension to get the nod at right-back, Thiago Silva and David Luiz playing in the middle.

But, with David Luiz suspended, Marquinhos could now be in line to face City.

"Personally I feel good - if the opportunity comes, I'm ready," he told reporters.

"It's like when you learn to walk or ride a bike, it's still in your head. It's just that it takes a little longer to resume habits.

"That's why it was important to play this game here. I'm trying to prepare myself in the best way."

Marquinhos' start against Guingamp was only his 15th in the league this season. The former Roma stopper has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United due to his lack of consistent first-team action.