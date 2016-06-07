Marquinhos: My situation at PSG is under discussion

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has revealed talks are ongoing about his future at the Ligue 1 champions, despite having three years remaining on his current contract.

The Brazilian is tied to the club until 2019, however speculation he could leave the French capital has re-ignited following the end of PSG's domestic campaign.

PSG swept the board domestically in 2015-16 for the second successive season, with Marquinhos making 29 appearances as they won Ligue 1 by 31 points.

"There is always speculation and I have a contract with PSG until 2019, but my situation is in discussion," Marquinhos told a media conference.

The 22-year-old has been with the French side since 2013, but has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Barcelona for large portions of his time at the Parc des Princes.

"For me, the important thing is to have the confidence of the club and the manager," he added.

"Then, we have to assess the project."

Marquinhos is currently on international duty at the Copa America, and started in Brazil's 0-0 draw against Ecuador in their tournament opener.