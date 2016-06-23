Marseille complete double swoop

After a disappointing 2015-16 that saw Marseille finish 13th in Ligue 1, the club have begun strengthening their squad with the double signing of Henri Bedimo and Hiroki Sakai.

Marseille were unable to mount a challenge for the title or even a European place last season and much will be expected in the upcoming campaign to return the Stade Velodrome club back to the higher echelons.

Following the departure of Benjamin Mendy to Monaco on Wednesday, Marseille have moved swiftly to strengthen their defensive options.

OFFICIEL - s'engage avec l'OM !

Marseille become the eighth French club for Bedimo, the 32-year-old having previously represented the likes of Lens, Montpellier – where he won the league – and more recently Lyon.

The left-back, who has played 222 Ligue 1 matches, has signed a deal that will keep him at the Stade Velodrome until 2019.

Hiroki Sakai est Olympien !

After making his name with Kashiwa Reysol in the J-League, Sakai moved to Europe with Hannover and made over 100 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

However, following their relegation his contract expired and Marseille were quick to act and sign him on a four-year contract.