Marseille reach Diaby agreement

Marseille have reached an "agreement in principle" to sign former Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby.

Diaby had been heavily linked with a move to West Brom and was even offered a contract after undergoing a medical at The Hawthorns.

However, the 29-year-old now appears set for a return to his native France, having swapped Auxerre for Arsenal in 2006.

Diaby was plagued by injuries during his time at Arsenal and spent the majority of the past two campaigns out with various problems.

That led to his release by the Emirates Stadium outfit at the end of his contract and he will now look to rebuild his career with the Ligue 1 giants.

Marseille have been busy in the transfer market during the close-season, with Lucas Ocampos, Karim Rekik, Lassana Diarra and Javier Manquillo among their acquisitions ahead of the new campaign.