Marseille sign Pele

Marseille have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the signing of goalkeeper Yohann Pele from Sochaux.

The 32-year-old will provide competition for first-choice stopper Steve Mandanda at the Stade Velodrome after agreeing a three-year deal.

Pele - who is the club's second close-season signing after Georges-Kevin N'Koudou - arrives on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Sochaux.

The move caps an incredible couple of years for Pele after he missed three years of football due to a pulmonary embolism, before returning to football in January 2014.

He made 34 appearances for Sochaux in Ligue 2 last season, but was unable to help them make an immediate return to the top flight as they finished 10th.