Marshall leaves Cardiff and heads to Hull

Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall has joined Hull City from Cardiff City after agreeing terms on a three-year deal.

Marshall, signed for an undisclosed fee, is the first senior arrival of the transfer window at the KCOM Stadium, with Hull experiencing a turbulent opening to the campaign.

Manager Steve Bruce's resignation, combined with fan unrest directed at the club's owners the Allam family and a worsening injury crisis, left Hull with just 13 fit senior players at the start of the season.

Under the interim guidance of Mike Phelan, Hull defied the odds to win their opening two matches against Leicester City and Swansea City, before a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

On Friday, Phelan said the club were targeting six new arrivals with Hull also linked to Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason and United forward Will Keane.

Marshall, a 24-time Scotland international, made almost 300 appearances for Cardiff and helped the club to promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners in 2013.