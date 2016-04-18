Martial heaps praise on United team-mate Rashford

Anthony Martial said he is not sure who is quicker between himself and fellow Manchester United up-and-comer Marcus Rashford, but predicts big things from his team-mate.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford with considerable expectation despite being just 19 when he signed for Louis van Gaal's team from Monaco, whereas Rashford's rise to superstardom has been, while equally meteoric, more of a surprise.

Rashford has seven goals in 15 games for United, including the winner in the weekend's 1-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa, while Martial has chipped in with 13 in 43 appearances across all competitions.

The 18-year-old United academy graduate has impressed with his pace, making him tricky for defenders to contain and earning comparisons with Martial's own amazing speed.

"I really don't know who is quicker but I can't tell you that he’s certainly very quick," the Frenchman told the Sun.

"He's a player who is very mature in spite of his young age. He does not feel the pressure and I reckon he's very bright and intelligent in his style of play.

"These are the qualities that have set him apart."

And Martial is looking forward to building on his initial success up front with Rashford in the years to come.

"We definitely like to link up and combine well, the two of us. I think that with a few more training sessions, this can only improve," he said.

How much game time the duo will get together could change in the coming weeks with United captain Wayne Rooney back in first-team contention.