Martial keen to play down 'new Henry' tag

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has dismissed comparisons between himself and France great Thierry Henry.

Martial left Henry's former club Monaco to join Manchester United on transfer deadline day last month, becoming the most expensive teenage in world football in the process.

Despite the pressure of his hefty price tag, Martial has excelled during his early days at Old Trafford - his pacey, skilful style allied with a cool head in front of goal prompting some observers to liken the 19-year-old France international to Arsenal hero Henry.

Martial accepts he has plenty of work to do in order to reach Henry's level for club and country and also rejects the notion that they are similar stylistically.

"I know this is a very great player who is a legend in England," Martial told French TV channel BFM.

"I do not think we have the same characteristics. Thierry Henry is Thierry Henry. I still have everything to prove.

"By continuing to work, I will try to reach his level but I am still very far off."

Martial revealed that his mother acted as an interpreter on the telephone when United boss Louis van Gaal was successfully pushing through his deal to move to Old Trafford and added that he remains undoubted by his transfer fee.

"It did not bother me too much," he said. "It was more my family with all that was written in the newspapers and what was said. I was just in a hurry to go to Manchester and play football.

"I try to ignore it all. I stay in my bubble, I concentrate on the football, I work and I try to learn English as quickly as possible."