Martial refuses to entertain Mourinho talk

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is adamant that rumours suggesting Jose Mourinho could replace Louis van Gaal as manager next season are not affecting his performances.

Recent reports have suggested United are ready to appoint former Chelsea boss Mourinho as their new manager following a hit-and-miss campaign under Van Gaal.

Martial's form since joining from Monaco in September has been a rare highlight for United this season, and the France forward insists his focus is on giving his all for Van Gaal and not a potential change in the dugout.

"Mourinho? As long as the current coach is there, I don't think about it," the 20-year-old told France Football.

"If Mourinho must arrive, he will arrive. But for the moment the coach is still there.

"Every coach has their good and bad sides. Van Gaal has given me a lot of confidence and I try hard to pay it back to him every day."

Martial has scored 13 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for United this season.