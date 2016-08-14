Martial: Van Gaal did a lot for me

Anthony Martial has praised former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal for the role he played in his development over the past 12 months.

The 20-year-old joined United from Monaco for the 2015-16 campaign and impressed in his first season at Old Trafford.

He netted 11 goals in 31 Premier League appearances and has hailed Van Gaal's role in his progress.

"I had a great relationship with Van Gaal," Martial told L'Equipe. "He always demanded perfection from me. He has done a lot for me.

"He always showed me videos together with his assistant, even when I had scored a double. He pointed out the things I had done wrong.

"Sometimes it was annoying because you expected to be shown the things you did well, but I knew it was for my own good."

Van Gaal made way for Jose Mourinho after United's failure to qualify for the Champions League and Martial hopes the Portuguese can help him to keep improving.

"Mourinho is a great coach," he added. "He has won a lot of titles.

"I do not really know him personally yet, but I know how much he has won.

"I know that Mourinho has worked with great players and he helped them improve and develop."