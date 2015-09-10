Martial was signed for my successor - Van Gaal

Louis van Gaal expects Anthony Martial to mostly benefit his successor in the Manchester United dugout and dubbed the player's transfer fee "ridiculous".

Martial moved from Monaco to Old Trafford in a deal worth up to an estimate €80million on transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old scored 15 goals in 70 appearances for Monaco, and Van Gaal admitted the fee paid by Manchester United was evidence of "the crazy world we are in."

However, he described the France international as an investment for the future.

"I have not bought Martial for me, I have bought him for the next manager of Manchester United," he said, speaking alongside Ryan Giggs at an event for executive season ticket holders at Old Trafford.

With apparent reference to Giggs, he added: "I feel I am introducing the next manager of Manchester United."