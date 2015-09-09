Martial will flop at Manchester United, says Parlour

Former England international Ray Parlour believes Manchester United have overspent on Anthony Martial and feels the ex-Monaco star will struggle to live up to the high expectations at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old completed his big-money move to the Premier League on transfer deadline day, but Parlour is not convinced the Frenchman is worth the hype.

"Will Martial succeed? I look forward to seeing him play, but I think it's going to be a miss, because the money they've spent is an unbelievable amount," Parlour told Sky Sports.

"For a 19-year-old kid, he's not proven.

"If he proves to be like a Thierry Henry, which is what a lot of people are saying, then he could obviously be a great signing, but I think it is a massive gamble to take on a 19-year-old kid.

"With the money they've put out, I could be totally wrong, but I'm going to say miss on that one."

Martial could make his United debut in Saturday's Premier League encounter with Liverpool at Old Trafford.