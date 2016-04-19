Martinez accepts Everton results 'not right'

Everton manager Roberto Martinez insists he is unhurt by criticism from the club's fans, admitting results have been poor.

Ahead of Wednesday's Merseyside derby, the Spaniard's men sit 11th in the Premier League table and are on a five-match winless run.

Criticism from fans has followed along with calls for Martinez's sacking after a poor season that has included just nine league wins.

Martinez said he accepted the results were unacceptable and that meant he was able to move on from the criticism.

"You don't feel hurt from a manager's point of view because you need to accept the results are not right. They are not what we expect or what we promote," he said.

"You are going to get that sort of reaction. From a human point of view, we are all aware of what is going on and that can hurt you.

"But, in the same way, I've had many more signs of fans seeing what we are trying to do and can see where we are.

"I've had a few letters since Saturday and I met some fans at the under-21s game on Monday who were supportive."

Martinez insists the supporters can see what his team are building despite their poor results this season.

He believes that is down to the small signs shown by Everton, who he feels have proven they will eventually be successful.

"They have seen flashes of what we are about," Martinez said.

"Even seeing the team losing, they say they can see a team that has showed so much bravery, and so much attacking play, and so many signs from the players and good young players that they haven't seen before.

"They know it is going to end up successfully."