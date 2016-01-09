Martinez confirms loan offers made for McGeady

Aiden McGeady could leave Everton after Roberto Martinez confirmed the club has received loan offers for the winger following his side's 2-0 FA Cup win against Dagenham and Redbridge.

McGeady may lose his place in Republic of Ireland's squad for Euro 2016 unless he gets regular football and the winger has yet to make a Premier League appearance this season.

"We have three teams that have asked about him. It was important not to cup tie him," said Martinez, following Saturday's third-round success.

The Everton manager was pleased with his side's performance in a routine victory against League Two opposition, with captain Phil Jagielka returning after a two-month layoff.

"It was great to see Jags and Steven Pienaar back and Matty Pennington has been terrific in training," Martinez said after goals from Arouna Kone and Kevin Mirallas booked Everton's place in the fourth round.

"It was more than just a case of getting the job done. There were individuals who needed game time."

Martinez confirmed that defender Ramiro Funes Mori did not suffer a concussion after sustaining a head injury in the first half.

"Funes Mori had a nasty cut to his head and needed stitches but was not concussed," said the Spaniard, who also added that Steven Naismith was not in the squad due to an ankle injury.

He said: "He didn't train in the last two sessions so it was nothing to do with his future."