Martinez content despite Paderborn defeat

Everton's 3-1 loss to the Bundesliga new boys on Saturday means they ended their pre-season fixtures without a win.

However, Martinez believes the trip to Germany will prove a positive experience ahead of Everton's participation in the Europa League this term.

"We wanted to have a trial of what we will experience when we go away in Europe and it was exactly that," the Spaniard told Everton's official website.

"The game served its purpose and we know exactly what to expect now. We need to be strong and not give soft goals away."

Martinez went on to say he is eagerly anticipating the start of the new Premier League season, with his team travelling to newly promoted Leicester City next Saturday.

"It's going to be a really good week now getting ready for Leicester, which is another challenge again," he added.



"We're looking forward to it and getting back to playing league football."