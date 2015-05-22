Martinez dismisses Oviedo exit talk

Roberto Martinez has dismissed talk linking Bryan Oviedo with a move away from Everton.

Costa Rica international Oviedo joined Everton from Copenhagen in 2012, but has seen his last two seasons hampered by injury.

Reports have indicated that former Everton manager David Moyes is keen to lure versatile winger Oviedo to Real Sociedad.

But speaking ahead of Everton's final game of the Premier League season against Tottenham on Sunday, Martinez said: "Very surprised on hearing those rumours [about Oviedo].

"That's not based on any truth whatsoever. He's someone with a terrific future."

Speculation is also mounting over full-back Luke Garbutt, whose contract expires at the end of June.

Liverpool are believed to be monitoring Garbutt, and Martinez said: "Luke is a young man that has been part of a very successful story, now he's in a situation where he wants to think about his future.

"We made an offer and we want to keep him. The player needs to be fully on board. He hasn't made his mind up, we'll find out soon."