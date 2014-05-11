Martinez expresses pride at Everton's campaign

Goals from James McCarthy and on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku sealed all three points at the KC Stadium to ensure the Merseyside club sealed fifth spot and took their points tally to 72.

Everton looked set to secure a UEFA Champions League spot before losing their way, but European football will return to Goodison Park next season after they sealed a Europa League berth.

Martinez was left to reflect on a positive first season at the helm following his move from Wigan Athletic.

He said: "Today was a representation of all our hard work over 10 months.

"To take 72 points and get 15 clean sheets is a remarkable achievement.

"If you look at the beautiful aspects of the two goals we scored, you can be very proud of this group of players today.

"It was the perfect way to sign off the season. I don't think this group know how to perform in any other way.

"All season the players have been so professional and tremendous ambassadors for the standards we expect at Everton."