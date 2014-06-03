Martinez has already identified targets

The Spaniard guided Everton to their highest points total (72) in the Premier League in 2013-14 and is primed for a recruitment drive after loanees Gareth Barry, Gerard Deulofeu and Romelu Lukaku all returned to their parent clubs.

Martinez already has players in mind to lure to Goodison Park and hopes to get deals agreed soon, although he will not panic if they take longer than expected to complete.

"Recruitment is vital," he told Everton's official website. "We've identified the players (we want) and now it's about making sure we can get them to join.

"It's very much an important period, but it's not one where we need to panic.

"We don't have to make decisions just to bring numbers into the club.

"Everything has to be measured and everything needs to be taken on the understanding that bringing the wrong player into this special group of players that we have could have a very negative effect."

Barry, Deulofeu and Lukaku have all been linked with permanent returns to the Merseyside club, while former Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell is also reportedly on Martinez's wishlist.