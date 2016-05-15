Martinez hints at transfer window salvation

Roberto Martinez has voiced his frustration with Everton's decision to relieve him of his duties ahead of a "significantly important" transfer window.

Everton sacked Martinez on Thursday as they near the conclusion of an underwhelming Premier League campaign - the team sit 12th going into the final match of the season at home to Norwich City on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who guided the Toffees to the semi-finals of the League Cup and FA Cup this season but managed just five wins at home in the league, is adamant he could have gotten the team back on track with the funds set to be made available by new majority investor Farhad Moshiri.

"It has been an honour to be the manager of Everton for the past three seasons. I am clearly disappointed that we won't be able to finish what we started and I feel that the forthcoming transfer window would have been significantly important for many reasons," Martinez said in statement released on the League Managers Association (LMA) website.

"I will treasure this period as Everton manager forever – the memories of reaching a club record 72 points tally in the Premier League, reaching the final 16 of the Europa League and the excitement of reaching the semi-finals of both domestic cups this season.

"I express my gratitude to chairman Bill Kenwright, who understood and supported my vision and who gave me the privilege of becoming an Evertonian. My sincere thanks also go to my players who have been an inspiration to work with, my assistant Graeme Jones, the Everton board and all of the staff who work for this magnificent club, especially those at Everton's Finch Farm training ground for their tireless help and support on a daily basis.

"I appreciate that over the last eight weeks our league results haven't been up to the levels that we would expect. However, over the past three years the support the fans have given to me and the team has been inspiring.

"Finally I would like to congratulate Tim Howard on his outstanding contribution and career at the club. Tim has been an incredible ambassador for Everton and I wish him well for his future in the MLS," he added, referring to outgoing veteran goalkeeper.