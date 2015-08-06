Martinez on the hunt for three new arrivals

Roberto Martinez hopes to make three new signings before the transfer window closes to ensure Everton can be competitive in the Premier League this season.

Gerard Deulofeu and Tom Cleverley have arrived at Goodison Park during the close-season, but Martinez knows more new faces are required to give the club a better chance of being involved at the top end of the table.

Everton begin the 2015-16 campaign at home to newly promoted Watford, with Martinez hopeful Deulofeu can recover from a niggling hamstring problem.

"We have been able to stretch the squad [during pre-season], we know where we are and what we need," said the manager. "We need three players to allow us to be in the shape we want to be.

"Our two new arrivals have hit the ground running, so overall I am very pleased with the squad.

"But in order to be competitive we need three new signings, and we will work very hard between now and the deadline to get them.

"We are looking for the right characters and personalities to help the players we have got here."

Manchester United's Jonny Evans and Tomas Andrade from River Plate have both been linked with moves to Everton ahead of the new campaign, and Martinez admits the latter could well be brought in.

"Hopefully we can agree a loan agreement to allow him to get used to the British game. He is one for the future and would not be in the first-team straight away," added the Spaniard.