Martinez: I wouldn't swap Lukaku for Kane

Both Everton's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham's Harry Kane will be trying to score the winning goals for their sides when they clash at Goodison Park on Sunday, but Roberto Martinez knows who he would rather have on his side.

Everton manager Martinez believes the raw power Lukaku offers makes him a dangerous proposition for any team.

The Belgium international tops the Premier League goalscoring charts alongside Jamie Vardy with 15 goals in 19 matches.

"I wouldn't swap Rom for anyone," he said.

"If you look at the attacking force that we have this campaign, it's very, very impressive.

"He became very consistent since Jan 1 last year.

"Maybe other players have dips, real highs and lows. But in January, he hit a perfect level. It's not that he’s just in a good moment. He's been in a good moment for the last 12 months."

On current form there is little to choose between Kane and Lukaku, both 22.

Lukaku just edges Kane for goals scored this season, with 18 goals in 23 games in all competitions, while the Tottenham striker has scored 13 in 24, but Martinez admitted Kane will require close attention.

"Harry Kane has got real power and pace," Martinez said.

"It makes him a very mobile striker. Normally, you don't get both together. You get the mobility or goal scoring ability.

"Rom and Harry can both drop into certain places on the pitch and they've got the ability to move the ball and get at defenders. But they both share a clinical goal scoring touch.

"Normally, you either get a striker with a lot of mobility to assist others and open spaces, or one who is first and foremost a goal scorer. To get both in one type of player is quite rare."