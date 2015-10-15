Martinez indicates Baines could return in two weeks

Everton manager Roberto Martinez has revealed that Leighton Baines could return to fitness in two weeks' time.

Baines has yet to play for Everton this season because of an ankle injury sustained on the eve of the new campaign.

The left-back's absence has not hindered Martinez's men, who head into Saturday's clash with Manchester United on a run of seven matches without defeat in all competitions.

And the Merseyside club could be set for a further boost, with Martinez indicating the England international may return by next month.

"With Leighton, you don't want to set a time for a comeback, because there is always the possibility he could be ahead of schedule," Martinez said on Thursday.

"But he is not very far off at all. We had a very good two weeks work and he is ready to rejoin the group. I'd say two weeks more."