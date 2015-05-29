Martinez keen to recruit quickly

Roberto Martinez hopes to unveil new faces at Goodison Park as soon as possible to give Everton plenty of time to prepare for the new Premier League season.

Everton endured a difficult campaign as they tried to juggle life in the UEFA Europa League and domestic football, a balancing act they failed to master as they went out of Europe and could only finish 11th in the league.

Martinez has now set his sights on strengthening his squad quickly to ensure he has a strong selection available to him when pre-season begins.

"[Now] it becomes about recruitment and that's the priority," he told the club's official website.

"I think we are very clear in what we need. We have found the players that we want and it becomes a process about trying to make those targets a possibility and make them Everton players.

"We are very excited about the future. I think the work from this season has made us stronger and more mature.

"If anything, going through the difficulties of this campaign has made us hungrier for success. We want to give our fans something they can be extremely satisfied with and clearly this summer the recruitment process is vital.

"We will try to do it as quickly as we can with some of our targets. Others we will try to bring in late because of the type of player that we need to bring in."